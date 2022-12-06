Peacock Announces Release Date for Ric Flair Documentary

The new Ric Flair documentary is coming. On Monday, Peacock announced that the original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will be released exclusively on the steaming service on Monday, Dec. 26. The project is produced by WWE, and Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Rinaldi is the narrator /interviewer.

"Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years," Flair said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!"

"Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair. We can't wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling's most controversial icons," Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is two hours long and directed by Ben Houser. Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser and Chris Chambers and executive producers while the co-executive producers are Marc Pomarico and Dan Pucherelli.

In October, Flair talked about this documentary will be "better" than the 2017 ESPN-produced 30 for 30 documentary by Roy Karpf. "This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn't edit. I'm not going to do something that's going to be edited again," Flair said on his podcast, per Wrestling Observer. "I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could."

Flair is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The 73-year-old is a 16-time World Champion and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Flair is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, Flair had his final match in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I had one of my best matches of my career here with Ricky Steamboat," Flair said, per ESPN. "All my family is here. We made jokes about me being married five times. All the kids are here. One wife, but all my granddaughters. My friends are here. I swear to God, guys. If I didn't have enough pressure on me tonight, f—ing Kid Rock walked into the locker room tonight."