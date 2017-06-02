Rey Mysterio Nearly Signed With Impact Wrestling

Rey Mysterio’s name rings out louder than perhaps any other masked wrestler in the history of the WWE. Since his departure from the company in 2015, the two time World Champion has found a new home as one of the biggest stars of Lucha Underground. Mysterio recently spoke with SI.com about his role with Lucha and how he almost signed on with WWE’s biggest competitor, Impact Wrestling.

“I was actually in conversations a while back with Impact about doing some shows. To be honest with you, it’s not that I don’t want to go work for them, it’s just like I didn’t have it in my game plan. I also didn’t have Lucha Underground in my game plan before it was created. If the circumstances were right, I wouldn’t mind going. I’m not interested in signing a contractual deal, but I would love to do some shows. People want to see diversity in their opponents and fans want to see their dream matches. If people want to see a match-up, let’s make it happen.”

The 43 year old star revealed that he enjoys his new challenge in Lucha Underground and the opportunity it provides him to become something different than his old WWE and WCW fans may remember.

“It’s that bit of ego that lives within me that always made me so competitive. I see talent now in Lucha Underground, like Fenix, Killshot, Prince Puma, Sami Callihan, all these up-and-coming stars that are changing the game again. They’re doing it in a way that I respect, and I’m trying to leave my work from the 90’s back in the 90’s and reinvent myself, that’s what keeps me in the game and keeps me fresh–mixing the new style with what I used to do in the past. Innovation, in my style and my gear, has always been important to me, and that’s helped me keep connected with the fans. They always know that I want to give them more.”

As for the WWE, Mysterio says he still follows the product, although he hasn’t caught up on the biggest event of the year.

“I saw bits and pieces of WrestleMania 33,” said Mysterio. “My son, Dominic, and I were actually flying home from Orlando, and I still haven’t caught the whole show. I am looking forward to seeing the Hardys’ match–I only saw their entrance. Once I start watching, I’ll restart right when the Hardys come in.”

Lucha Underground appears every Wednesday night on the El Rey Network.

