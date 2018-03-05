Update on Rey Mysterio’s Injury

Rey Mysterio saw his WrestleMania hopes get put on ice when he came up with an injury over the weekend. Here soon, we’ll know exactly how long he’ll be on the shelf, if at all.

PWInsider reports that Mysterio will undergo testing on Monday for what looks to be an injured bicep. Early reports fear that Mysterio tore the muscle, which would likely need surgery to mend. If that’s the case, consider all WrestleMania narratives to be dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However there is the chance that the 43-year avoids a serious injury — we’ll likely know more within a few hours.

Mysterio came up lame during a match for Northeast Wrestling where he shared the ring for WWE’s Joey Mercury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says the Mysterio believes that he tore his left biceps and has considerable swelling in his arm, though the injury diagnosis had not yet been confirmed by a medical team at the time of the original report.

Per Meltzer’s report, Mysterio told Mercury during the match that he had been injured. Despite Mercury wanting to change the finish on the fly to accommodate the injured star, Mysterio immediately went into a double 619 set-up and then won the match with a splash off the top rope.

A video of the finish of the match can be seen below, where you can clearly observe Mysterio favoring his left arm.

The timing of all this is unfortunate, to say the least. Rumors bubbled last week claiming that Mysterio was destined to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34. While that may or may not be the plan, it did seem like Mysterio’s return to WWE was imminent

On top of the pending WWE return, Mysterio is also scheduled to face Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger at NJPW’s big Strong Style Evolved show in Long Beach, California in just three weeks.

We’ll keep you posted as more information surrounding Mysterio’s health is available