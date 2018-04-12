Rey Mysterio Returning to WWE at Greatest Royal Rumble

A former WWE world champion will be making his highly anticipated return to WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27.

PWInsider has confirmed that Rey Mysterio will wrestle at the show, though his opponent is not known at this time. It’s also unclear whether this is another one-off appearance or if Mysterio has reached an agreement with WWE on a full time or part time contract. Mysterio previously worked the Royal Rumble back in January as a special one time appearance, though his excelling in that match and the response he drew from the crowd have lead to on-going discussions for a more regular return to the company.

Since his appearance in the Rumble, Mysterio has dealt with a bicep injury that kept him out of a highly anticipated match with Jushin “Thunder” Liger at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Evolved show back in March. He did appear at that NJPW show, though, and committed on camera to working for the promotion again in the future. He appeared to accept a challenge from Will Ospreay for a future match after Ospreay defeated Liger at the event.

One of the hang-ups on agreeing to a new deal with WWE has apparently been the dates the company wants Mysterio to work. While WWE would prefer to see him make a full time return, Mysterio would prefer to work more of a part time schedule that would allow him to take outside bookings as well (ie: New Japan).

Mysterio’s return at Greatest Royal Rumble won’t be the only return to the company by a former world champion at the show. It was announced on Thursday that Chris Jericho will be returning to face The Undertaker in a casket match. Rusev had previously been announced as Undertaker’s opponent. Jericho had previously been expected to work the 50-man Rumble at the show.