While RAW was all about the Gauntlet Match ahead of Elimination Chamber, Monday’s episode will be remembered as Seth Rollins’ renaissance.

We’ll dish more on that in a moment, but we’d like to underline that RAW was spectacular for the second straight week. Even though it’s become cool rag on RAW, the past 2 weeks serve as a reminder that WWE is capable of putting on fantastic shows.

I suppose of the 52 episodes of RAW per year, only some of them can truly be great, but it’s nice to see WWE string exceptional episodes together on the road to WrestleMania.

That said, let’s get into WWE’s most recent installment — here are The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night:

The Man Returns

We’re still clapping for Seth Rollins.

In defeating both John Cena and Roman Reigns, Rollins wrestled for 65 consecutive minutes, the longest stretch in RAW history.

Rollins got a monstrous ovation for effort — his gutsy performance was magnetic to watch. With two massive wins in one hour, Rollins finds himself surging up WWE’s leaderboard. Later this year, we may point to this night as the starting point for Rollins’ return to WWE’s biggest stages

Asuka’s Last Promo

I’m not sure what WWE’s plans are for Asuka, but isolated promos should be scrapped for now. We can’t fault Asuka for struggling with English — performing in a foreign language can’t be easy. But last night was hard tough to watch and WWE will have to find a creative way to connect her with their fans.

I’m afraid a cloudy WWE future awaits Asuka. She may win at WrestleMania, but it’s becoming obvious that it’s all in the name of being fed to Ronda Rousey.

Are You There, Undertaker?

Who knew we’d get a depressing promo from John Cena?

After getting pinned by the red-hot Rollins, Cena foreshadowed his existential funk as he basically admitted he won’t be winning at Elimination Chamber. Then the 16-time Champion tossed out a little bait and reminded us that he may not have WrestleMania plans for the first time in over a decade.

But we all know better.

John Cena will face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34.

Strowman Tells Us a Secret?

Speaking of WrestleMania, I’m pretty sure Braun Strowman just told us what he’ll be doing in New Orleans.

After his Gauntlet Match victory roared over Renee Young’s microphone that he’d be seeing the Miz and Miztourage at WrestleMania. An Intercontinental match between the Miz and Strowman has been rumored recently, but Strowman’s public promise seems likely to happen at this point.

Ronda Rousey Gets a Wrestling Trailer

Outside of her assault of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31, we have no idea what Ronda Rousey is capable of in a WWE ring. But WWE gave us a sneak speak on RAW.

Rousey has been training at WWE’s Performance Center for months, and that footage was compiled into a blockbuster trailer that aired on RAW. Featuring snap suplexes, scoop slams, clotheslines, and arm bar takedowns, Rousey looked as impressive as one could in a 2-minute clip.

I realize that some fans are already salty about her arrival, but that’s misguided. Rousey may prove to be the biggest high-profile acquisistion in WWE history, and anyone rooting against her success owns a strange set of priorities.