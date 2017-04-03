[SPOILER] Spotted Backstage for Monday Night Raw after Wrestlemania

The RAW after Wrestlemania is usually the craziest Monday Night RAW of the year and usually feature a few big debuts or returns. Tonight’s show isn’t any different, as a major WWE Superstar was seen entering the stadium for the show.

Thank me later. Finn just arrived to the arena for #raw pic.twitter.com/MP3XlSzMAL — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) April 3, 2017

That’s right, Finn Balor is in the house and could be making his big return to television tonight. Balor has been out since last summer due to a seperated shoulder he sustained in a match against Seth Rollins at Summerslam. Balor beat Rollins to become the first ever Universal Champion, but had to relinquish the title the following night due to injury.

Balor was medically cleared to compete several weeks ago and has even competed in a few house shows, including one against Triple H just before Wrestlemania. While many fans hoped he would make his return last night, he and Samoa Joe (Finn’s nemesis in NXT) were both held off the card.

The 35 year old Irishmen was due for a major push before his injury and was considered a main event level star by the WWE. Many hoped he would supplant Roman Reigns as RAW’s top “face,” especially as Balor’s ascension to the top coincided with Reigns coming off a 30 day suspension for violating the WWE’s Wellness Policy.

If Finn does return tonight, there’s several possibilities as to his first major opponent. Since Balor never lost the WWE Universal Championship, he has a legitimate claim for a title match against new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. If they don’t want to push a Lesnar/Balor feud, the other likely scenario is that he challenges his former NXT rival Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Finn could also challenge the man who injured him, Seth Rollins, although that seems a bit unlikely as Rollins just completed a face turn by beating Triple H. If Finn does turn heel and attack Rollins, you can expect Balor’s former Bullet Club cohorts Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to quickly align themselves with Finn.

Do you think Finn Balor will return tonight? And if so, who do you want to see him fight first?