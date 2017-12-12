Paige Admits to Considering Suicide During Her Absence from WWE

Aside from her social media accounts, WWE Superstar Paige remained quiet about her turbulent year away from wrestling. However, the 25-year old just opened up about her plight for the first time as she revealed that things were so bad that she actually considered committing suicide.

Paige joined former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia on her podcast, Chasing the Glory, and had a remarkably transparent conversation about her year-long struggle.

“I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months. I was so sad… to the point like I was contemplating suicide – I was so sad and that’s why I was doing so much stupid stuff. I was like drinking heavily – I wasn’t doing drugs at that point, I did drugs before that you know – but I was just in a really, really really bad place… I was so low, I got so skinny, I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England and they told me at the time, it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia… I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping, I lost all my hair,” she revealed.

On top of recovering from neck surgery, Paige battled drug abuse, a tumultuous relationship with Alberto El Patron, a sex tape scandal, multiple suspensions from WWE, and a perpetual vitriol from social media trolls.

“I had a ton of people destroying me. Cyberbullying is a real thing. 50 percent of that is what made me want to kill myself. These people don’t have a life. I usually just snap out of things, but a girl wrote to me who told me I was her biggest inspiration. … Just having that support system made me kick out. I do have the best fan base,” she said thankfully.

From a limited perspective, it did seem like Paige was going through some tough times. Most of the stories that broke were inherently negative and enabled loads of judgment towards the young WWE Superstar. Clearly, that wave of negativity was poignantly harmful as it drove Paige into some dark corners within her mind.

However, Paige has had quite the rapid and admirable turnaround. Her and El Patron had a surprising graceful breakup, she’s healthy, and currently on arguably her brightest stage yet in WWE.

Paige’s personal slump and subsequent recovery is a testament to her as a person. We’re glad she back!

