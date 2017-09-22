Why Does Nikki Bella Always Wear a Hat?

Bret Hart had his sunglasses, Koko B Ware had his macaw, and Nikki Bella has her snap-back.

Nikki has used her affinity for backward hats as branding tactic for her WWE character. She could have chosen anything and it would have worked just the same, so why the flat bills?

The fine folks at Uproxx asked Nikki this exact question along with why Brie chose the headband as her patented item.

“I was like, ‘Listen up to me, I’m the boss,’” she said. “No, I’m just kidding. I’ve always been a girly tomboy, since I’ve young, and the minute I didn’t have to dress like a twin anymore — thank god — I was like, ‘I’m putting on my jersey and my kicks, and I’m wearing my hat,’” she said.

Nikki floated the idea that Brie should join her in the hat game, but it was a pitch that Brie decline from a guttural level.

“And Brie — I told her, if you want to match me, wear one,” said Nikki. “And she was like, ‘Ew, no, I’m going to wear a headband.’ I’m like, ‘A headband? Yeah, that’s tough.’ But it’s just so our personalities, but it’s cute. It’s so Brie, and this is so me. And I’ve always just loved hats.”

It wasn’t just Brie who question Nikki’s affinity for hats. When she finally broke out her snap-back some of her peers thought it was a dumb idea.

“It was funny … I remember when I started wearing them, and people backstage were like, ‘Why are you — ? You’re wearing a snapback to the ring?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, seriously? It’s hot.’ And they were like, ‘It is?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘It’s hot, right?’”

We have to agree – Nikki is making the tomboy look work for her. And how could she not wear a hat? Her life-partner, John Cena has been wearing a hat to work for the past 15 years.

Let’s hope to see Nikki (and her hat) back on WWE cameras once she’s done with Dancing with the Stars.

