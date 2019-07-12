Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Kiss During Red Carpet Debut at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars dancer Artem Chigvintsev made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The former dance partners turned couple hit the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica according to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple posed for pictures on the red carpet, sporting a relaxed look with Bella wearing yellow high-waist pants and a white top, while Chigvintsev had a white button-up shirt, blue pants and white tennis shoes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A sweet moment came when the Dancing With the Stars pro planted a kiss on Bella’s head, marking their first official public kiss and outing as a couple.

Bella was partners with Chigvintsev in 2017 and dating rumors soon swirled in December 2018 following the former WWE superstar’s breakup with John Cena.

“He’s amazing,” Bella said on sister Brie Bella’s podcast. “He makes me really happy, which is good.”

While the couple are not serious just yet, their red carpet outing seems to be a step in that direction. They’ve been noted as keeping things loose and slow to “see where it goes” in terms of their relationship.

That said, Chigvintsev has made it clear that he’d be upset if Bella were to be with another man.

“Yeah of course it would bother me,” he told Us Weekly. “The fact is, we’re not saying we’re not titling ourselves with something, that doesn’t change the way I’d feel about it.”

It would seem this shouldn’t be a problem, though. Bella has made it clear she wouldn’t do that sort of thing to her former dancing partner.

“It would hurt him, and I respect his feeling so I wouldn’t do it. I really enjoy my intimate time with Artem, so I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Bella admitted.

She has also made peace with her high-profile breakup with John Cena. She told PEOPLE she was happy to see the WWE superstar “move on” and find happiness.

“I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” Bella told PEOPLE. “I literally would pray every day, like all I want him is to be happy and find happiness. And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

The former WWE star revealed that she was feeling the itch with Chigvintsev back in early June, even getting the feeling that he might propose during their appearance on her sister’s podcast. That didn’t happen, but it does seem like they’re almost ready to put a label on it all.