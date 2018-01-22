Nia Jax Crushes Cedric Alexander in the Name of Amore

Love is always worth fighting for. And in the case of Nia Jax and Enzo Amore, love translates into Samoan drops for anyone who threatens their relationship.

At Sunday’s 205 Live events in Poughkeepsie, New York Nia Jax was the Special Guest Referee in Enzo’s Amore’s match against Cedric Alexander. Proving that all is fair in love and war, Jax chose to intervene once Enzo was placed in a precarious position. Before Alexander could score a pin, Nia scooped up all 205 lbs of him and delivered an authoritative Samoan Drop. She’d drag Enzo’s limp body on top of the freshly murdered Alexander and count to three.

This marks a continuation WWE‘s intergender wrestling trend. The Mixed Match Challenged serves as the most obvious data point, but small instance like this hints at WWE using more physicality between men and women to further their stories. For someone like Jax, dominance is vital to her act and destroying Crusiserwights it a great way to make her look like a monster.

Look for WWE to continue using Jax like this, especially as her and Ezno’s love story evolves. We can’t help but think that this ends with Nia Samoa Dropping Enzo through the ring at WrestleMania, but we may just be getting ahead of ourselves.

In the meantime, let’s hope this leads to Jax power bombing the entire Cruiserweight Division.