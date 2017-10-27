Natalya Comments on Grabbing Zack Ryder’s Crotch During Invasion Segment

By the looks of it, the entire RAW roster was caught off guard when the Superstars of SmackDown put them #UnderSiege on Monday. However, it was Zack Ryder and his genitals that got the night’s biggest surprise.

For those that missed, a keen eye from Twitter, caught SmackDown Women’s Champion, Natalya, getting a handful of Ryder’s Broski during the chaotic segment. Seeing that Natalya is married to former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd, fans assumed it was an accident. However, the longer it took for Natalya to explain herself, the more question began to surface.

Well, we can officially stop asking. Natalya took to Twitter and clarified the situation.

All I can do is laugh!!! I’m sorry @ZackRyder … wasn’t intentional! And everyone settle their tea kettles!!! 😹 https://t.co/wWmBlqqYgI — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 27, 2017

Ryder participated in the dialogue, too. Kind of.

We can chalk this up to being in “the heat of the moment” as there was so much commotion it was impossible to keep tabs of everyone’s genitals. Nattie, being the good teammate that she is, looked to be trying to keep Ryder out of danger. Ironically, if her grip had tightened, she would have been personally responsible for injuring Ryder.

Here’s the image in question.

Who would have known @NatbyNature was so handsy! pic.twitter.com/Yreq48s1py — Wrestle Royalty (@WrestleRoyalty) October 25, 2017

Hey, all is fair in love and war, right? We’re just not sure which one this is.

In all seriousness, this looks to be purely an accident; albeit a funny one. We can’t wait to see what happens when RAW invades SmackDown!

