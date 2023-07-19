Morning Show Host Curses During Boozy Live Segment

This Morning host Alison Hammond was forced to apologize after a boozy segment led to an expletive-laced moment. Hammond and her co-host Dermont O'Leary, who are both currently filling in for regular host Holly Willoughby, were joined by frequent contributors Tom Swarbrick and Isla Traquair when their booze-filled live segment hilariously went off the rails.

The buzzed about moment occurred as the group discussed a number of topics during the ITV morning show before moving onto a segment about the nation's favorite cocktails. Naturally, Hammond, O'Leary, Swarbrick, and Traquair paired the enjoyed their discussion by sipping on various drinks, including mojitos and margaritas. It was as they were laughing about whether to have salt or sugar around the rim of a glass that Traquair accidentally let a curse word slip.

"I've only had one sip and I'm clearly [expletive] already," Traquair said through laughter before immediately realizing her slip-up and quickly adding, "Sorry. Sorry," as Hammond hilariously declared, "that's the last time we'll do that." Hammond also issued an apologized to viewers before quipping before the show cut to commercial break, "thanks for that Isla, dropped us in it there."

Traquair, a Scottish journalist, later addressed the moment on Instagram, where she shared a clip of her mistake. In the caption, the journalist apologized to O'Leary and Hammond, writing, "sorry [Allison Hammond] and [Dermont O'Leary] for saying a bad word," before she joked, "too much giggling about the salty rim."

While the moment may have forced some light apologies, fans clearly took no issue with it. In fact, many were thrilled at the moment, one fan commenting on Traquair's post, "This is gold! Gotta love a salty rim," as another added, "you need your own daily alcohol segment. Islas Salty Rim of the Day." On Twitter, several people called on This Morning to bring Traquair on in a more permanent role, one viewer tweeting, "Get Isla presenting," as another person said, "Isla should come on [This Morning] more often, we need more drunk guests, would liven this show up."

The long-running British morning show airs weekdays on ITV1 and is typically hosted by Willoughby, who is currently enjoying her summer vacation. In her place, Hammond and O'Leary, who present Friday coverage, are taking over for the next few weeks.