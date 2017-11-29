Naomi Suffers Multiple Injuries on SmackDown Live

After being on the wrong end of a gratuitous beatdown by SmackDown’s new trio, the Riott Squad, it looks like Naomi is headed to the injured reserve.

WWE.com is reporting that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion sustained a separated shoulder, cervical strain, and facial contusions thanks for being jumped by Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. There is no word on how long Naomi will be out of action.

BREAKING: @NaomiWWE sustained a separated shoulder, cervical strain and facial contusions at the hands of The #RiottSquad last night on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/iI1WeNvMSz — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2017

For the Riott Squad, eliminated a fan favorite like Naomi’s is the perfect way to get on the wagon side of the WWE Universe. Even more, it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing their destructing path anytime soon.

Thanks to the slew of injuries, it looks like Naomi is due for some time away from the in-ring action. Since this is professional wrestling, we have to at least address that Naomi’s boo boo’s are kayfabe, thus giving her reason to enjoy the holiday season without having to compete in WWE’s ring.

If that is the case, this serves as a well-deserved break. 2017 has been the best year of Naomi’s career as we saw her win the SmackDown Women’s Championship not once, but twice. Things were so good that one of those big wins came at WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando, FL.

Get well soon, Naomi! Or, enjoy the holidays!