WWE Contacts More Former Stars About Women’s Royal Rumble

This year’s WWE Royal Rumble is set to not only be one of the most memorable in history, it’s going to be one of the most historic.

With the 30 woman Royal Rumble set to headline the show alongside the traditional men’s Rumble match, this is a glass-ceiling shattering type show for the WWE. However, one of the most intriguing aspects of the women’s match has been who exactly will appear in the bout. There are not 30 womens wrestlers currently employed on the main roster, so this means we’re scheduled to get several NXT women called up for the show, some faces from the past, or a combination of both.

We’ll likely be seeing some combination of both, and word has started to leak about some of the faces from the past that are being set-up for a return. According to one recent report, former WWE women’s champion Molly Holly has been contacted and is confirmed for the Rumble. Holly last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 25 in 2009.

Another name contacted, but not confirmed, is Michelle McCool. Not only is McCool also a former women’s champion, she is also the wife of WWE legend The Undertaker. With rumors abound that ‘Taker is set to wrestle another match at this year’s WrestleMania (after seemingly retiring last year), it’s not so hard to imagine that McCool might want to make a return herself. She last wrestled in 2011.

Both Holly and McCool have appeared on WWE television since their wrestling departures, notably on the WWE Network’s Table For Three program. McCool even hinted to Charlotte Flair recently on Twitter that she might be up for another match.

With a little bit less than three weeks to go, these probably aren’t the last former women’s champions that you will be hearing rumors about concerning an appearance in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble.