The Miz and WWE Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

It’s only February and The Miz is already having a monster 2018. WWE is banking on that success to continue, so they just signed the Intercontinental Champion to a lengthy contract extension.

PWInsider confirmed on Tuesday that The Miz and WWE have indeed agreed to a new contract. Per the report, WWE was hoping for an even longer contract, but the two sides agreed upon 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This news comes on top of The Miz getting his own non-scripted reality show Miz and Mrs. featuring his wife and fellow WWE employee, Maryse. The couple’s show will air on USA Network later this year.

But that’s just beginning for The Miz. As he was away from WWE filming the next installment in the Marine franchise, Rolling Stone named him 2017’s Wrestler of the Year. Then upon his return to WWE, he would reclaim his Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns at the biggest RAW in history. Then to top it all off, Miz and Maryse are expecting their first born in April of this year.

To be short, The Miz is looting 2018.

But his embarrassment of riches is well deserved, if not overdue. The 37-year old’s decorated career came from humble beginnings as he got his start from 2004’s season of MTV’s Tough Enough. From there, the MIz climbed the ranks of WWE as he battled both bad gimmicks and a bad reputations backstage. However, after nearly a decade of grinding, The Miz found himself in the main event of WrestleMania 27 against John Cena. He’d win that contest, along with the WWE Championship, and became the second ever heel to win a WrestleMania main event.

In recent years, The Miz has been on a quest to revive the Intercontinental championship. Not only did he quickly cross off that task, but now that prestigious belt is near synonymous with his character. That trend doesn’t appear to be breaking anytime soon as WWE is rumored to have massive plans for he and his championship at this year’s WrestleMania. But Miz’s 2018 won’t cap off in New Orleans as he is expected to receive a hefty push back into WWE’s main event.

By now, we’d be foolish to doubt The Miz’s capabilities and there isn’t a level of WWE that wouldn’t be a welcome addition too. Here to hoping The A-Lister is a future Universal Champion.

Congrats to the Miz!