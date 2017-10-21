Watch: The Miz and Maryse Find out If They Are Having a Boy or Girl

The Miz and Maryse are having a baby girl!

WWE’s “It Couple” hosted a Halloween themed reveal party on Friday to share the big news. Thanks to Pro Wrestling Spotlight we have the footage of the exact moment Miz and Maryse found out they’d be having a girl.

Tonight is such a big night!!!! @mikethemiz and I get to find out the gender of our lil monster!!!! So so exciting !!! #itbaby #halloweengenderreveal A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Last month The Miz and Maryse surprised everyone by announcing on RAW they were expecting their first child. But when it came to finding out the gender of their baby, it was the WWE “It Couple’s” turn to be surprised.

The Miz and Maryse may be villains on TV but they are doing a great job of looking like babyfaces on social media.

It sounds like WWE may be keen to the couple’s mass appeal and they are rumored to be getting their own reality show. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider, WWE is currently developing a show centered around the couple’s Hollywood civilian life and budding parenthood. The show would also obviously follow them around on the road with WWE.

Essentially it sounds like Miz and Mayse would be getting their own version of Total Bellas. It looks like the Miz’s rants of being overlooked by WWE and its fans will soon be coming to an end, as he and Maryse seemed to have garnered legitimate drawing power.

Miz and Maryse have plenty to be excited about. Congrats to them!