The Miz Now Owns Second Longest Combined Intercontinental Championship Reign

In recent years The Miz has all but monopolized the Intercontinental Championship. However, in 75 days, he’ll be able to unequivocally say he is the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Over the weekend, The Miz surpassed Don Muraco as #2 in the all-time rankings for the most combined days as Intercontinental Champion. If he manages to hold the title until WrestleMania 34, he’ll eclipse Pedro Morales as the longest tenured Intercontinental Champion in history. To celebrate his hefty 544 days (and counting) as the belt’s master, The Miz posted the following video to Twitter.

Another day, another milestone pic.twitter.com/G5iIIETqrl — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 10, 2018

To make sure we’re all keeping track, he tweeted again, reminding us that he’s inching closer to becoming the greatest Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE.

I’m coming for you Pedro. Only 76 Days till I’m #1 #GreatestICChampionOfAllTime https://t.co/RRDgDbxIso — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 11, 2018

This news comes on top of The Miz getting and new WWE contract and his own non-scripted reality show Miz and Mrs. featuring his wife and fellow WWE employee, Maryse. The couple’s show will air on USA Network later this year.

But that’s just beginning for The Miz. As he was away from WWE filming the next installment in the Marine franchise, Rolling Stone named him 2017’s Wrestler of the Year. Then upon his return to WWE, he would reclaim his Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns at the biggest RAW in history. Then to top it all off, Miz and Maryse are expecting their first born in April of this year.

To be short, The Miz is looting 2018.

But his embarrassment of riches is well deserved, if not overdue. The 37-year old’s decorated career came from humble beginnings as he got his start from 2004’s season of MTV’s Tough Enough. From there, the MIz climbed the ranks of WWE as he battled both bad gimmicks and a bad reputations backstage. However, after nearly a decade of grinding, The Miz found himself in the main event of WrestleMania 27 against John Cena. He’d win that contest, along with the WWE Championship, and became the second ever heel to win a WrestleMania main event.

In recent years, The Miz has been on a quest to revive the Intercontinental championship. Not only did he quickly cross off that task, but now that prestigious belt is near synonymous with his character. That trend doesn’t appear to be breaking anytime soon as WWE is rumored to have massive plans for he and his championship at this year’s WrestleMania. But Miz’s 2018 won’t cap off in New Orleans as he is expected to receive a hefty push back into WWE’s main event.

By now, we’d be foolish to doubt The Miz’s capabilities and there isn’t a level of WWE that wouldn’t be a welcome addition too. Here to hoping The A-Lister is a future Universal Champion.

Congrats to the Miz!