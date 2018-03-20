Mark Henry Officially Announced for 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Just because it’s not a surprise, doesn’t mean it’s not cool: Mark Henry is going to the WWE Hall of Fame.

USA Today broke the news Monday morning that the 46-year old 2-time WWE Champion will join Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson to round off the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Henry revealed to USA Today how WWE notified him of the celebratory news.

“It was a little while back. I was in Los Angeles with the powers that be… it was just an overwhelming feeling, you know? My face got hot. A couple of tears fell, and you felt like, instantly, all of the pain and torment that you put your body through, the sacrifices that you made – they were worth it. It paid it all off,” he said.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Smoothie King on April 6 in New Orleans as part of WrestleMania weekend. The following night the same venue will host NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and the night after that WrestleMania 34 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Signing after the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, to a ten-year contract, Henry is one of the longest-tenured superstars on the active roster, next to the Undertaker and Triple H. Henry was billed as the World’s Strongest Man, and rightfully so. Henry still holds world records for deadlift, squat, and total in weight lifting that he set in 1995.



Upon arriving, Henry was outfitting with an all-American gimmick, even decked out in the Stars and Stripes and an instant feud with Jerry Lawler. After a string of injuries, Henry came back and later became a member of the Nation of Domination. After the Nation disbanded in 1998, Henry started calling himself “Sexual Chocolate”, which was one of the most risque gimmicks in WWE history, but fit right in with their, at the time, new Attitude Era.

Henry is a two-time World Champion in the WWE having held the ECW Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship as well.Henry’s biggest moment was his WrestleMania 22 Casket Match against The Undertaker, he lost, but the opportunity crystallized his career. Congrats, to Mark Henry!