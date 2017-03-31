Major Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract

Goldberg is set to defend his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar and if all of Paul Heyman’s premonitions come to pass, it will be down … goes … Goldberg.

It has now been revealed that Goldberg is only under contract for one more RAW appearance, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., before his current deal expires. The former WCW icon is not expected to appear at the Brooklyn RAW show on March 20, but is advertised for the final RAW before WrestleMania in Philadelphia on March 27.

Goldberg’s contract is then expected to expire with his final date at WrestleMania. As of right now, he is not scheduled to appear at the RAW after ‘Mania, although it wouldn’t be surprising for him to come back out for a curtain call before leaving.

As Dave Meltzer and every other wrestling source under the sun has reported, Brock Lesnar is expected to “get his win back” at ‘Mania and likely in a dominant fashion. Goldberg’s entire run since Survivor Series has been an unexpected blessing for the WWE. While it appeared they would only get the 2K17 cover star back in the company for a memorable one off, he’s helped boost ratings during his appearances for the past 6 months.

Some have suggested it’s possible Goldberg could sign on for another deal with the company after ‘Mania that would give him a part time deal similar to that of Lesnar or The Undertaker, but there are currently no reports of that being finalized.

The other side of the coin is whether or not part time stars getting main event spots at WrestleMania hurts the future of the WWE. Is the temporary boost in ratings costing younger stars the chance to become the stars of tomorrow?

We won’t know the implications of the WWE’s choices for several years, but as for this year’s WrestleMania, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

