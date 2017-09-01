Kurt Angle Teases Match with Former Shield Member

Kurt Angle has been far from shy when it comes to discussing his WWE in-ring return. The Olympic Gold Medalist has been transparent enough to actually tell the wrestling community to be on the lookout for him once 2018 comes. With Angle’s return seeming imminent, the question begs: Who will he fight?

Well Angle has mentioned several names he’s interested in competing against but he’s never put them in print. Angle took to Instagram to promote WWE 2k18 and saw it as the perfect opportunity to dangle a match with Seth Rollins in front of the WWE Universe:

Angle vs Rollins. Could it happen some day??? Maybe. Maybe not. But it WILL happen in WWE 2k18 if you pre order. #itsdamntrue #wwe2k18 #wwe A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Kurt Angle became the RAW General Manager the day after WrestleMania 33. However, according to Angle that was never the reason for him coming back to WWE.

In an interview with The Sun, Angle revealed that his original agreement with WWE had nothing to do with him being the RAW GM. In fact, it may have had everything to do with him being an active wrestler in WWE.

“You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait. There was never supposed to be a GM role. I don’t know if it was Mick Foley’s hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring me on the TV. It’s been a lot of fun. I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them.”

This is a revelation that leaves room for plenty of deduction. It seems that Angle may have believed that his return to WWE was based specifically on him wrestling again. This role as GM could be him just filling a void as WWE awaits medical clearance.

If Angle does indeed return, there’s plenty of creative avenues for WWE to utilize. As the newly announced biological father of Jason Jordan, Angle has a built in a narrative that WWE could easily slide him into. Angle also has a beef with The Miz and possibly Daniel Bryan. In fact, it was widely believed that Angle was set to return at SummerSlam to face Triple H in the ultimate struggle for on-screen power. that obviously never happened, but understand the rumors involving Kurt Angle wrestling again may prove to be endless.