Kurt Angle Wrestled Survivor Series Match with Serious Injury

Fans who watched the Survivor Series main event match on Sunday might have noticed that Kurt Angle, one of the competitors on Team Raw in the 5-on-5 elimination tag match, had his right leg wrapped in tape. The commentators never addressed it, but Angle finally gave some answers on Friday.

During a live Q&A on his Facebook page, Angle said he went into the main event match with a torn muscle in his leg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I tore a muscle in it doing wind sprints 2 days before PPV,” Angle said. “It’s okay though. I feel good and should be 100% in a week.”

Working through an injury is nothing new for Angle. He famously won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games with a severely injured neck and has undergone multiple surgeris during his runs in WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Angle didn’t allow his injury to slow him down during the Survivor Series match, as the Raw General Manager had a long sequence with John Cena before being eliminated after a betrayal from Triple H.

Naturally, Angle is already looking ahead to future matches. He’s heavily rumored to take on Triple H at WrestleMania 34 next April.

“It felt like 2000 all over again,” Angle said. “I’m looking forward to what’s ahead!”