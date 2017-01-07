Kevin Owens Destroys David Otunga On Twitter

Why would you come after Kevin Owens? Seriously. I know it’s every announcers job to make jokes; add a little color to a match, but this is Kevin Owens we’re talking about. He’s a savage. One bad word and he will tweet you into a body bag. This weekend David Otunga made a joke about Kevin’s robust stomach while on commentary. Unfortunately for David, this remark got back to Owens on Twitter.

Here is there exchange.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Battle of the Bulge, and I’m not talking about @FightOwensFight stomach” – @DavidOtunga best line of the night! — Chavez (@MiniTank93) November 21, 2016

And not only did Otunga say it, but he made the mistake of liking this poor kid’s tweet. Here’s Kevin’s response.

.@DavidOtunga Wow! You found the one person that enjoys your commentary. Let us know when you find one that enjoyed your in-ring work. pic.twitter.com/5ieIcUQjrG — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 22, 2016

This confirms it. I’d rather take an apron powerbomb than have Kevin Owens come at me on Twitter.