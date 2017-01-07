WWE

Kevin Owens Destroys David Otunga On Twitter

Why would you come after Kevin Owens? Seriously. I know it’s every announcers job to make jokes; […]

By

Why would you come after Kevin Owens? Seriously. I know it’s every announcers job to make jokes; add a little color to a match, but this is Kevin Owens we’re talking about. He’s a savage. One bad word and he will tweet you into a body bag. This weekend David Otunga made a joke about Kevin’s robust stomach while on commentary. Unfortunately for David, this remark got back to Owens on Twitter.

Here is there exchange.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And not only did Otunga say it, but he made the mistake of liking this poor kid’s tweet. Here’s Kevin’s response.

This confirms it. I’d rather take an apron powerbomb than have Kevin Owens come at me on Twitter.

Related Posts