Jonathan Coachman Joins RAW Announce Team

Jonathan Coachman has officially returned to WWE.

“The Coach” has hardly been a stranger as of late, making multiple WWE cameos in recent months, but now he’s back on a permanent basis. Coachman will immediately join the RAW announce team. His addition gives Booker T the bounce but Michael Cole and Corey Graves will stick around.

WWE.com released the following regarding Coach’s return:

Coachman’s TV announcing duties will officially begin tonight, when he joins Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will resume his duties as a panelist on WWE’s pay-per-view Kickoff broadcasts and will continue to make appearances on Raw and beyond as a WWE ambassador.

The Coach began appearing on WWE television as an interviewer in 1999 during The Attitude Era as a frequent foil of The Rock, later expanding his role to include tenures as Raw commentator, Interim Raw General Manager and even as an in-ring competitor on multiple occasions.

Following nearly a decade as an on-air personality at ESPN — which included coverage of WWE with his “Off the Top Rope” segment — Coachman is back to call the action on Monday Night Raw.

Coachman left WWE in 2008 for ESPN. Coachman was a regular for the Disney subsidiary, but in 2015, he was the primary conduit between WWE and ESPN as the latter begin filling in more of the former’s content. It looks like that was just an appetizer for Coachman as he now is back full time with his old company.

The return of The Coach should be a lot of fun. With a strong connection to some of WWE’s wilder days, Coachman developed a memorable, albeit hateable character, and his addition to the broadcast team is a welcome one.