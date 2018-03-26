John Cena Smacks The Undertaker on Social Media

John Cena is once again up to mischief.

By now, Cena has made it obvious he’s trying to goad The Undertaker into fighting him at WrestleMania 34. The 16-time WWE Champion has prodded The Deadman on multiple occasions during RAW and now Cena has expanded his troll campaign to Instagram.

Cena published this image on Monday morning depicting himself “poking” The Undertaker with a stick. The not-so-subtle metaphor is Cena’s latest attempt to mock ‘Taker into action after publishing an unflattering photo of The Phenom last week.

The prompt for ‘Taker to “Do Something” is a call back to the most recent episode of RAW where Cena begged for the Undertaker to respond to his WrestleMania challenge. Cena’s pleas were so effective that the crowd actually did chant “do something.”

Cena has become uncharacteristically desperate in recent weeks trying to find an opponent for a match at WrestleMania 34. First, he tried to win the No. 1 contendership for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber but was pinned by Braun Strowman. Then he managed to insert himself into the WWE Championship six-pack challenge match at Fastlane but failed to wrench the championship away from A.J. Styles. Now as The Undertaker continues to play coy with his response, fans are left wondering if the dream match will in fact happen.

However, don’t let a coy Undertaker fool you, this match is happening. Rumors have Taker showing up at the final RAW before April 8th’s WrestleMania to officially accept Cena’s challenge. If that’s the case, then Cena has two more episode of RAW to mock Taker, something he’s clearly up for doing.

This version of Cena has been interesting to watch. Bouncing between wrestling’s version of an existential funk and impishly goading the Undertaker, Cena has flashed new layers of his character. Even more, Cena’s dares have had villainous notes and when WrestleMania gets here, Cena may be this story’s bad guy.

Photo: John Cena/Instagram