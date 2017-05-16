John Cena On Roman Reigns Claiming WWE Is His Yard

Roman Reigns is being groomed to be the face of the WWE. For this to happen, The Big Dog is going to have to pry the torch from 16 Time World Champion, John Cena. Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard website and weighed in on Reigns’ claim that the WWE is “his yard now.”

“Roman is in the trenches every night and he’s performing at an elite level with a champion caliber attitude. His performance and the response that he gets from certain audiences is indicative of an elite-level performer. He’s doing what I did in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He has all the justification in the world in saying it’s his yard.”

Despite the praise, Cena sent a bit of a warning to Roman.

“I’ve made a career of shutting the mouths of people who’ve made that claim that WWE was their yard, I very, very much look forward to the day we put that to the test.”

“I’m not going to take anything away from Roman. He handles his business with the utmost professionalism. He’s doing it on his own watch. He’s not one of the those guys that comes over to me and asks me, ‘What happens next?’ He’s doing it his way, and I think that’s the best way to do it. He’s not trying to be the next John Cena, but he is being the only Roman Reigns-and that’s why it’s met with so much adversity.

As the most polarizing figure in WWE history, Cena, also discussed how being true to himself is what is ultimately going to make Roman succeed.

“I can tell you from first-hand because I know. I wasn’t trying to be Stone Cold or The Rock, I was John Cena. That was met with adversity from people looking for the next Stone Cold or the next Rock. That’s what creates the dichotomy, the polarizing environment. I think Roman is doing a fantastic job, and he has an entire roster stacked with unbelievably gifted performers. It’s a good time to be a member of the WWE Universe. You’re seeing multiple brands operating at very high capacity, and I just can’t wait to get back. I’m doing what I’m doing now, but I really can’t wait to get back in the ring. As soon as they cut me loose from this movie in Atlanta, I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

If speculation is true, we are still years away from Roman and Cena fighting for WWE supremacy in the ring. Roman is rumored to be on a path to face Brock Lesnar at next year’s WrestleMania while Cena will be in and out of the WWE working on various film projects.

It’s likely WWE are saving the marquee match until the moment it’s clear Reigns is ready to carry the company on his shoulders.