Did John Cena Just Reveal That He and Nikki Bella’s Wedding Will Be Televised?

In the same instant, Nikki Bella said “yes” to John Cena at WrestleMania 33, one question arrested the wrestling world: when’s the wedding? While the date is still up in the air, it sounds as if WWE’s royal wedding will be televised.

During an appearance on Today, Cena and Bella addressed the question on everyone’s mind. Cena took the lead and essentially broke the news that their wedding will be on camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The reason why audiences flock to the E! Network is because these women are so open and so honest with their lives. That encompasses everything, they run hard. They’re just as busy as anyone – they have an apparel line, they have a wine coming out, they’re filming this show, they’re filming another show, a successful YouTube channel,” Cena said.

“They are as entrepreneurial as you can get. But they still make time for their family, and they make time for experiences to bring for people who follow them on. I’m not going to speak for Nicole and say that we are, but she probably will be like, ‘We have to kind of give it to [them],” he added.

This means that Total Divas or Total Bellas would have first dibs on the ceremony, with Total Bellas as the front runner. Since the series is exclusive to Bella and sister Brie, they’d benefit greatly from having the biggest wedding in the universe on their show.

That said, WWE could always get involved. In a fan Q&A, Bella shot down the possibility of a SmackDown wedding, but could not rule out some matrimony at WrestleMania.

“As of now, no, but in WWE you never know what is going to happen. If I was to get married in front of the WWE Universe I think I might aim for WrestleMania. New Orleans might be a cool wedding. I guess we’ll see,” she said.

For now, we can expect to see the couple’s wedding on TV, but we just have to wait to see which network it lands on. For our money, the likeliest option is Total Bellas.