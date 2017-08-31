Watch: John Cena Gets Emotional as Fans Thank Him for ‘Saving’ Their Lives

John Cena is extremely dedicated to his fans, and often plans special surprises for them to lift their spirits. This time, however, the WWE star’s fans were the ones surprising him.

In a video from Cricket Wireless, Cena is given a stack of thank-you cards from fans detailing how the wrestler has positively impacted their lives. What Cena doesn’t know is that the fans are listening in the next room, waiting to surprise their hero.

One young fan, Tyler Schweer, wrote that Cena’s motto, “Never give up,” gave his family strength during his mom’s battle with breast cancer. After Cena read the note, Schweer stepped out to surprise the star, and his reaction said it all.

One by one, each fan got the chance to meet Cena, and emotions were clearly running high for all.

At the end of the clip, Cena was presented with a special gift, with Tyler and another young boy handing him a trophy that read, “John Cena, Life Changer.”

“How often does someone get to tell their hero about what they did for them?” said fan Raihan Ahmed. “This is one of those extremely rare moments and I really appreciate that.”

Noted Cena, “That was the coolest surprise ever.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Cricket Wireless