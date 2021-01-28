John Cena Changes up His Look by Rocking New Haircut

✖

John Cena is sporting a new look, at least momentarily, revealing a slightly different hairstyle in a new commercial for Experian to promote the credit reporting company's app. In the spot, which was released last week and dubbed Experian Boost "Mind Control," Cena breaks into a brainwashing facility where a scientist is attempting to convince two credit score checkers that another app is the best way to go.

Clad in a suit and inexplicably accompanied by a purple cow, Cena's hair is cut in a popular style that features shaved sides and a medium-length top portion. After Cena frees the experiment's subjects from their helmets, he explains to them the benefits of Experian's app before they all leave the facility. The style is likely similar to the one Cena will be wearing in his upcoming Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, which he is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada. Filming on the HBO Max series began earlier this month in Toronto before moving to Vancouver.

Cena will make his first appearance in the DC Extended Universe as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, which is set for release on Aug. 6. The film will be directed by James Gunn, as will Peacemaker. Cena opened up about his character during a behind-the-scenes trailer for The Suicide Squad that was released during DC FanDome last summer, joking that his inspiration was to "Be like a douchey Captain America." "Okay, I got it," he said. "The guy who believes in peace at any cost," Gunn added of the character. "No matter how many people he needs to kill along the way."

In addition to his film work, Cena announced this week that he is releasing a new book, BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self, which the 43-year-old described on Twitter as "A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves." The book will be available on April 6 and is currently available for preorder.

A daily affirmation to be the best version of ourselves. From my Twitter account to the world. BE A WORK IN PROGRESS: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self is available on 4.6.21.

Learn more & preorder a copy here: https://t.co/q1t2cejcGZ pic.twitter.com/PCSLzhnZd1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 28, 2021

Cena's Twitter account is full of inspirational message on topics ranging from relationships to self-improvement, and his new book will include a selection of those musings. "For years, John Cena has been using his popular Twitter feed to uplift his followers with his unique brand of positivity," the book's description reads. "Now, he collects his favorite words of wisdom on the benefits of being bold and open-minded, embracing discomfort, and making the most of every opportunity."