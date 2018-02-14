John Cena Punches Back in Ford Motor Company Lawsuit

In November, news broke that Ford Motor Company was suing 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena for breaching a contract. We now have an update on that situation.

According to TMZ Sports, John Cena, via documents filed in a Michigan district court, claims he has done nothing wrong. Further, Cena asserts that the final contract he signed said nothing about a 24-month no-resale clause — the point of contention in all of this.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This began when Ford sued John Cena for selling his $500,000 2017 Ford GT. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan, states Cena was “selected from thousands of applicants for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT.”

Ford claims that Cena signed a contract that in which he agreed that he would not sell the car for at least 2 years. But with today’s new information, Cena says that rule is not in play because it was not in the final binding contract.

Per TMZ’s report, Cena allegedly sold the car to help pay his bills. Ford is suing for Cena to return his profits plus damages.

“Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

Ford only produced 500 of this specific model and vetted who would actually be able to purchase the rare vehicle. NASCAR driver Joey Logano, Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander, and former talk show host Jay Leno are a few of the names Ford selected to be owners of the GT.

We will keep you updated as this situation develops.