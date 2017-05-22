Ex-WWE Star Makes Controversial Comment After Jinder Mahal’s Title Win

Jinder Mahal may be correct about the amount of ‘haters’ he has out there. The Maharaja’s surprise victory was met with plenty of shocked reactions from the WWE Universe, but one reaction that surprised many was a controversial tweet from former WWE star, Virgil.

The former bodyguard of The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase posted the followgin message on his account.

I swear I just saw Jinder Mahal get me a slurpee at 7-11 #wwebacklash

— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) May 22, 2017

The played out, stereotypical joke was immediately shot down by wrestling Twitter.

It should be noted that the person Virgil most makes fun of on his Twitter account is himself. Most of his Tweets come at his own expense, pointing out the lack of success he had in his career and after.

Virgil made a name for himself as an internet meme after being spotted at various wrestling conventions with no one in line for his autograph. It happened so often, someone even started up a lonelyvirgil.net website.

The Tweet has since been deleted and Virgil is back to posting about meat sauce.

Any negative reaction that has come Jinder’s way plays right into the message of his gimmick, which is that America doesn’t embrace diversity. It’s a brilliant play by WWE, because it paints anyone in the Hinder Jinder camp as a xenophobe and not just someone who doesn’t think a jobber should be elevated to the WWE Championship so quickly.

On the latest episode of ‘Talk is Jericho’, Mahal revealed that the original idea for his character was much different. During the podcast, Jinder revealed that Vince McMahon made a last minute change that sent The Maharaja on a different course.

“So when I finished calling the match, one of the writers was like ‘hey Vince changed your promo’ and I was like ‘okay, bring it to me’ so they brought it to me and I had read the America comment and all that and I was like ‘ugh I like the old promo better.’ Like it was something like, ‘I tried being peaceful but nobody was listening but now I have all you guys’ attention, I just beat five of SmackDown’s very best and I did it all alone.’ Something like that, it was just a regular heel promo but the new one was like: ‘You Americans, this and that’ — I was like ugh I don’t like it, but Vince wrote it, it’s okay. But I did it and the reaction that I got I was like ‘ah man, Vince is a genius.’ He knows exactly what draws the most heat.”