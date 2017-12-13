Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Rumored to Reunite on ‘Monday Night Raw’

It’s been far too long since “Good ol’ JR” Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler were together at the commentary table. But the two will be back to calling matches on Monday Night Raw very soon.

In the latest episode of his podcast Dinner With The King, Lawler said the two will likely be calling matches during the the 25th Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw from the Manhattan Center in New York City.

“It’s almost 99.9% certain that J.R. and I will be reunited for the 25th Anniversary Raw show on January 22 to do commentary,” Lawler said. “Probably the show will be broadcast from two different locations – the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center. That would make sense to me (J.R. and King at the Manhattan Center).”

WWE has already made multiple big announcements for 25th Anniversary special, with The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash already booked to make appearances. The will also feature a rare double-broadcast, with matches taking place at both the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center (the site of the very first episode of Monday Night Raw in 1993) in Manhattan.

WWE hasn’t tried a multiple location show since WrestleMania 2, where it held matches in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The card was infamously difficult to broadcast, and as a result WWE has shied away from it ever since.

Ross has made sporadic appearances in WWE since his depature in 2013, calling matches for WrestleMania 33, NXT TakeOver and the recent Mae Young Classic.

After 19 years on Raw, Lawler was moved to the SmackDown Live commentary table back in 2015. He was pulled off the commentary team in Summer 2016, and has since made periodic appearances on pay-per-view pre-shows and other company events.

