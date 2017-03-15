Hall Of Famer Desperately Wants To Wrestle In The WWE Again

It’s always hard for a professional wrestler to know when to walk away from the ring. Much like Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler, WWE superstars have a hard time walking away from the adoring fans and the thrill of the performance.

On the latest episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King revealed that, despite having a heart attack four years ago, he has been wrestling on the independent scene most weekends and would like to wrestle in the WWE again.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggests that despite his desire to get back in the ring, the WWE will likely never let it happen.

“Since the heart attack, I’ve been on what the WWE calls the “no contact” list. I’ve questioned over the years why I’m still on that list.”

Lawler, who is 67 years old, claims that his doctor encouraged him to get back into the ring as raising his heart rate was good for his health.

“I’ve had over 130 matches basically all over the country in that four and a half year period since my cardiac arrest, but the WWE has never given me the ok to wrestle again in the WWE. One time Laren confronted the doctor and she said Jerry wrestles on a regular basis … why is he not cleared … and he told her I think they look at Jerry as a liability … and I think they mean a public relations liability. In other words, the public would look at it as “here’s a guy with a history of a heart problem and you guys made him go back into the ring” even though that’s not the case. I’ve never even been looked at by the WWE doctors.”

Known mostly to WWE fans as a commentator, The King was first and foremost a legendary champion in the mid south as a wrestler. During his 20 plus years in the WWE, Lawler only had one match on the Grandest Stage Of Them All and still has hopes of having one more.

“I would like to have one other final match that would maybe make up for the Michael Cole fiasco … Certainly with the history of Dolph Ziggler and I, there could be something done in that respect. Here’s a guy who possibly gave me a cardiac arrest and he’s coming out and taking credit for it and saying he’s wanting to finish the job, I think that’s something people could relate to.”

After his recent heel turn, Ziggler was involved in a memorable segment with Lawler on Smackdown where he superkicked the Hall of Famer right in the chest.

WrestleMania isn’t Lawler’s biggest regret, however, as he wishes he’d have gotten a chance to wear WWE gold.

“I’ve won more title matches than anyone in the history of wrestling, but never won a title in the WWE. That’s one of my only regrets.”

Lawler said that while he would love to have one more match, he’d never want to put Vince in the position to have to make that decision.

