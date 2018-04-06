Watch: Jerry Lawler Blasts Joey Ryan’s Crotch with Fireball

In a lifetime of professional wrestling, Jerry “The King” Lawler has amassed a plethora of iconic moments. However, all of his charades pale in comparison to his latest in-ring moment.

Independent wrestling sensation, Joey Ryan had quite the encounter with the WWE Hall of Famer at Thursday night’s WrestleCon. If you’re unfamiliar with Ryan’s schtick, the 38-year is powered by his penis. We mean that at literally as possible as he often uses his majestic genitals to thwart opponents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Jerry Lawler found a way around Ryan’s strength—by shooting a fireball at Ryan’s crotch.

Last night, @JerryLawler shot a fireball at my dick while I was dressed as Andy Kaufman on the 35th anniversary of Lawler pile driving Kaufman. Pro Wrestling is pretty great. #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/qQGH7Si4px — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 6, 2018

Because this is the best thing you’ll see all day have another angle:

And here’s another:

For anyone clamoring for an Attitude Era reboot, this may be the answer to your prayers. It’s all too perfect that Lawler, one of the patriarchs of WWE‘s seedy years, was involved in a segment where a man’s genitals are torched.

This story is developing…