'Ryan's Mystery Playdate': WWE's Ember Moon and Kurt Angle Show off Strength in Exclusive Clip

A new episode of Ryan's Mystery Playdate will air on Nick Jr. this Friday and will feature two notable WWE Superstars. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode, which is called "Ryan's Super Tough Playdate" and features Ember Moon and Kurt Angle. Both WWE stars use their strength in order to open a can of jam, but both have a hard time getting the job done. Moon tries first and then gives it to Angle who warms up with various items. Angle can't get the jar of jam open, but once he hands it to Ryan, he was able to open it with ease.

Ryan's Mystery Playdate features Ryan Kaj, a YouTuber who has a channel called Ryan's World, which has gained over 45 billion views as of November 2020. The show also features his parents and follows the family and animated friends Gus the Gummy Gator and Combo Panda as they work together to tackle a series of imaginative, physical challenges and unbox puzzles to reveal the identity of his mystery playdate. The series encourages physical play, models positive family relationships and features a creative problem-solving curriculum. Ryan's Mystery Playdate is in its fourth season after launching in 2019.

"I feel like Ryan's relationship with his fans is very unique and different from talent on TV," Ryan father Shion said to Business Insider last year. "His relationship with his fans is more of a friendship where every time we meet Ryan's fans and their family, they always mention, 'Oh, my son or daughter thinks they are Ryan's best friend.'"

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan has a net worth of $32 million at just 9 years old. "When we started our own company, the first thing we did was make sure Ryan was always the central part of the brand," Shion said. "We tried to create a universe around Ryan but within that universe there are animated characters that are friends of Ryan and their personalities are based on Ryan's basic attributes. When [fans] watch the content through those characters they still feel the connection they have with Ryan."

Moon, 32, currently competes in WWE's NXT and is a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She has also spent time on Raw and SmackDown. Angle, 52 is a WWE Hall of Famer who is the fifth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He also won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta for freestyle wrestling.