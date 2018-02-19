Jeff Jarrett Added to WWE’s 2018 Hall of Fame Class

Jeff Jarrett just learned he’s a WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE made the announcement Monday afternoon, that Jarrett will join Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz and Ivory in in WWE’s 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

Jarrett spoke to NBC Sports in light of the news and revealed that this is an honor not just to him personally, but to his entire family who has been involved in the wrestling business for several generations.

“It’s a humbling honor and I will be accepting it on behalf of just not myself, but my wife Karen, who has had to go through ups and downs. My dad, my stepmom, my uncle, who just passed away. My grandfather, my grandmother on the other side of my family,” Jarrett said.

There isn’t a place Jarrett hasn’t’ wrestled in his long career, but despite his success, Jarrett is still surprised that WWE chose to indicate him.

“Quite frankly I’ve thought about that. Who am I? Why am I going in now? They asked and I had to do a head-scratcher because it was literally a shock,” he said. “There are less than 200 wrestlers in the Hall of Fame and you think about the thousands of guys that have laced up the boots and I’m going to be one of those 200. It just doesn’t seem right in my brain.”

For Jarrett, the ceremony at WrestleMania weekend marks a profound instance of synchronicity.

“When I first heard about it I looked at my calendar and saw that the date of the ceremony is April 6, 2018 and April 6 of 1986 was the day that I had my very first match. So 32 years to the day is sort of surreal,” he said.

Congrats, Jeff!