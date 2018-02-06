Jason Jordan Headed for Surgery?

Jason Jordan’s neck injury has gone from bad to scary and it appears surgery is the next logical step.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Jordan may be headed for surgery soon. This comes as another disconcerting development on his health as just a few weeks ago, Jordan’s injury was considered to be minor. Originally, Jordan was believed to be suffering from back issues, but new reports say it’s his neck that is the issue.

The situation has escalated and surgery may be unavoidable at this point. Jordan’s problems are the same that stifled the careers of Edge, Arn Anderson and Chris Benoit and surgery to fix things will cost him at least a year.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went into the details of Jordan’s status.

“He’s having trouble gripping with his hands. His neck is in real bad shape.” He added, “it sounds like Arn Anderson, Chris Benoit, all those guys before they had surgery. That surgery [requires at least] a year off and I’m sure he’s doing everything in his power to avoid that surgery. I’m not saying he needs it but when your grip goes…Edge had the same thing. Edge couldn’t lift a dumbbell.”

Without being inside WWE’s training room, we simply do not have all of the details to fully paint this picture. However, we can stat with certainty that Jordan’s health has taken several concerning turns.

WWE may have already planned around Jordan’s surgery too, Kurt Angle sent Jordan “home.” We’re still not sure what that means, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing Jordan on RAW next week.

Originally, WWE was planning for Jordan to face his partner Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Their rivalry was supposed to kick off at Elimination Chamber, but since Jordan is all but guaranteed to miss that match, WWE will have to call an audible.

We’ll keep you posted as this situation develops, but it seems like the next step in this pattern in WWE announcing Jordan’s surgery.