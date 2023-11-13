John Cena Injured, Undergoes Surgery

John Cena just shared some big news about his health. The WWE Superstar and actor went to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he had a procedure done on one of his arms and will need more work on the other arm soon. Cena is coming off a two-month run in WWE, and his most recent match happened earlier this month.

"Thank you [Jeff Dugas] and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!" Cena said on social media. The details about his surgery were not disclosed. In his last match, Cena lost to Solo Sikoa during WWE Crown Jewel. Due to the actor's strike, Cena was able to have a longer run in WWE. He will now go back to working on movies and TV shows since the strike is over.

While appearing on the After the Bell podcast, Cena talked about getting permission from the Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) to compete in WWE. Well, that's certainly a happening that's beyond my control," Cena said, per the Wrestling Observer. "So, I'm fortunate enough to have a lot of things on the movie and television side lined up — none of which I can talk about because we're in the middle of a labor dispute. Then the labor dispute happens and the Screen Actors Guild decides as an entirety to go on strike, which either leaves me idle or asking questions of, 'Well, what can I do? What is within my control?' And I wanted to see if it was okay to come back to tour. So we called the proper people at SAG, we got written, legal okay that it would be okay to come back to WWE. And once I had that, then I could ask the question of, 'Hey, WWE, do you guys want me to come back and hang out for a little bit?' So — here we are."

Cena has appeared in six movies that were released this year. The two most notable films Cena starred in are Fast X and Barbie as both made over a combined $2 million at the box office worldwide. Cena is scheduled to star in multiple new films, including Grand Death Lotto and Ricky Stanicky.