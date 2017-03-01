Is AJ Styles Out Of the Wrestlemania Main Event?

It all felt a little too good to be true. AJ Styles picked up a hard fought victory over Luke Harper to become the number one contender for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at Wrestlemania, but there was still an hour left to go in Smackdown.

Then Randy Orton happened.

Apparently when Bray Wyatt gave Orton the “keys to the kingdom”, he also gave him the keys to the tool shed/sacred temple/burial site. This led to Orton burning down the Wyatt compound and oh yeah, declaring himself a participant for the Wrestlemania main event.

If you used basic wrestling logic to assume this meant the Wrestlemania main event was now a triple threat, you might just be dead wrong.

On Talking Smack, the Smackdown LIVE post show, AJ demanded to know if he was still in the Wrestlemania main event. Shane McMahon would only give Styles the answer that he and Daniel Bryan would have to discuss it.

Wrestling managers have never been good at planning ahead, but they had to see this one coming.

It’s highly likely AJ will not be involved in the Mania main event and this angle is being used to get to the rumored Styles vs Shane McMahon Wrestlemania match we’ve heard about.

