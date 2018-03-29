Hulk Hogan Kills WrestleMania 34 Rumors

As WrestleMania 34 approaches, rumors of Hulk Hogan making an appearance have reached a new peak. However, the Hulkster himself just refuted any theory that has him in New Orleans on April 8th.

TMZ caught up with Hogan in an airport and plainly asked if he’d be at this year’s Showcase of Immortals, and Hogan’s reply is hard to misinterpret.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No sir, no WrestleMania.”

Even more, when a fan from Twitter asked Hogan if he’d be watching the New Orleans mega show, Hogan has this to say.

yes sir I will be on the beach watching Wrestlemania on the WWE network brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 27, 2018

So is this it? Can we officially put the Hulk Hogan return rumors on ice?

Maybe if this wasn’t professional wrestling. Maybe if Hulk Hogan wasn’t a Kayfabe sensei. Maybe if Ronda Rousey hadn’t made equally staunch denials about coming to WWE only to appear at the Royal Rumble a week later.

The point is, don’t take Hogan’s answer seriously. Consider his appearance possible until WrestleMania 34 officially shuts off its cameras.

Hogan name has been attached to a multitude of ideas and the first installment of Hogan Watch will be at the April 6th WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. As of now, Hogan is one of the more logical candidates to induct Hillbilly Jim into The Hall, but other than that, there aren’t too many WrestleMania windows for Hogan to fit.

According to Cagesideseats, Hulk Hogan is being discussed as the next SmackDown General Manager. While that concept should be considered a rumor, the fact that Hogan’s name is even associated with such a high profile gig is quite remarkable.

It’s been over two and half years since WWE excommunicated Hulk Hogan after his racially charged tirade in 2015. Hogan was unknowingly recorded tossing around the n-word during a pillow talk segment of a sex tape. When the footage went public, WWE fired and subsequently deleted Hulk Hogan from their history. Their swift justice felt like Christianity hitting backspace on the New Testament but as a publicly traded company, WWE had no other choice than to execute Hulkamania.

WWE has released several statements regarding Hogan’s banishment, but their most recent left room for Hogan to wiggle his way back into the company:

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE,” WWE said in a statement.