WWE Announces Hideo Itami’s Debut Date

Enzo Amore’s repellent time a top 205 Live has officially been put on notice – Hideo Itami is coming to the Cruiserweight division.

WWE announced last night that NXT staple Hideo Itami will be making his 205 Live debut on the December 19th episode of the show. This marks the continuation of WWE committing to the Cruiserweight division as they have already announced a mini-tour which will likely be headlined by Itami, Enzo Amore, and Nia Jax.

Hideo finally comes to #205Live — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) December 13, 2017

Itami originally came to NXT in 2014 as a highly decorated Japanese wrestler from his time in Pro Wrestling Noah and Ring of Honor and had numerous impressive matches on episodes of NXT and its TakeOver events.

But while he was once grouped in with Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Neville, and Sami Zayn as the first great wave of independent talent to join the developmental program, Itami ran into multiple roadblocks. He suffered multiple injuries that derailed his momentum and kept him out of action for long periods of time, including a surgery-requiring shoulder injury that kept him out for over a year and a neck injury that put him on the shelf for six months.

He’s since returned but adorning a new heel character. It’s unknown as to what type of persona Itami will be using when he makes his WWE debut, but given that Amore is embedded in his heel lifestyle, Itami will likely be cast as the knight in shining armor.