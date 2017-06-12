WWE Legend Harley Race Facing Uphill Health Battle

WWE legend Harley Race fell and broke both of his legs last week in an accident inside his home Missouri. WWE.com reported that Race sustained a fracture to his right femur and suffered breaks in his left fibula and tibia, as well as a spiral break of his left ankle.

The WWE Hall of Famer required emergency surgery to relieve the swelling in both legs late Tuesday night. It appears the injury is perhaps even more serious than first expected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another WWE legend, Mick Foley, took to Twitter today along with wrestling journalist, Mike Mooneyham, of the Post And Courier, to give an update on Race, noting that he was facing a serious uphill health battle.

Harley Race is in rough shape following a fall at his home. Harley is not only an all-time great, but did so much for me & countless others. https://t.co/ZFmkBBg7ia — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 12, 2017

Mooneyham also noted in his Post And Courier article that Leland Race told Bill Apter that “his father was transferred to a bigger hospital near the metro St. Louis area due to the complexity of the injuries he suffered in the fall.”

“Doctors operated on Race’s fractured right leg, but decided to let the left leg heal naturally rather than do further surgery. Race has begun the physical therapy stage of his recovery, and according to his son has been improving “by leaps and bounds.”

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

Leland also told Apter, “Nobody has said he’s never going to walk again or anything like that. I think they know him better than that. If there’s anybody in this world that can get through this stuff he’s going through, it’s going to be him.”

The 74 year old Race worked for all of the major wrestling promotions, including the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), the American Wrestling Association (AWA), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He has held the WWA World Heavyweight Championship once and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship seven times, and was the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion, which is now known as the WWE‘s United States Championship.

Race is one of six men inducted into each of the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame, and is considered by many as one the best professional wrestler of all time.

“The only two men in the world that Andre The Giant feared were Meng and Harley Race,” Bobby “The Brain” Heenan once declared.

Fans can send Harley Race get-well messages to World League Wrestling, 198 Cherry Blossom Way, Troy, Mo. 63379, or email at getwellharley@harleyrace.com.

More: Disappointing Plans Ahead For Bray Wyatt