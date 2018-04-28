Finn Balor Busted Open During Intercontinental Championship Match

Finn Balor was inches away from becoming Intercontinental Champion at the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday, but instead all he won was a nasty scrape above his eye.

Late in the match Balor found himself at the top of the ladder with The Miz and Samoa Joe both unconscious on the outside. But just before he could reach up and pull down the title, Seth Rollins used the top rope to springboard his way up the ladder, where he then scampered up the ramp to grab the belt and retain his championship.

But when Rollins made the jump he advertently made the belt swing towards Balor, clocking the Irish superstar in the face and busting him open just above the eye.

Balor showed off the injury after the match.

He later returned to social media with a post explaining why he wasn’t sporting the rainbow-colored attire he’s been wearing ever since WrestleMania 34.

My Rainbow Gear was a statement at Wrestlemania Weeekend

Although the gear has not been worn since in 6 appearances(Hartford CT, Cape Town x2,Pretoria, Johannesburg ,St.Louise

Saudi Arabia)

My support continues despite any color choice, change or laundry schedule. #dirtypants — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 28, 2018

The Greatest Royal Rumble took place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, making it the first pay-per-view in the Asian country in company history.

The event featured a stacked card of 10 matches, culminating in a 50-man Royal Rumble match (the largest of its kind in history) which was won by Braun Strowman.

Other results included Brock Lesnar retaining his Universal Championship after Roman Reigns speared him through a cage wall, AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura ending in a double count-out, The Undertaker slamming both Rusev and Aiden English into a casket and John Cena pinning Triple H after hitting multiple Attitude Adjustments.

Of the seven booked championship matches only one new champion was crowned when Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt secured the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships by defeating Sheamus and Cesaro.

WWE’s next major event, Backlash, takes place in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. Matches announced for the card include Rollins taking on The Miz, Roman Reigns versus Samoa Joa, Styles against Nakamura in another WWE Championship match, Daniel Bryan versus Big Cass and two Women’s Championship matches.