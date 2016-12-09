Former WWE Women’s Champion Re-Signs With Smackdown

Mickie James has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, according to an exclusive report at PWInsider. She is expected to join the SmackDown brand next month. Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news earlier this week that James had been offered a new deal.

James debuted at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in October 2005 and was placed in a storyline with Trish Stratus, in which James’ gimmick was that of Stratus’s biggest fan turned obsessed stalker, an angle which ran over eight months. She received a push, and she won her first WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 22, a title she has held a total of five times. James also won her first Divas Championship at Night of Champions in 2009 to become the second of five Divas to hold both the Women’s and Divas titles. She was released from the company on April 22, 2010, after which she returned to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling with her husband, Magnus.

James made a one night appearance return to WWE in October 2016 at the NXT brand for the NXT TakeOver: Toronto event, where she challenged NXT Women’s Champion Asuka to a title match in which she lost.

