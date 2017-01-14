Former WWE Tag Team Champion Hospitalized

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Ottman (Typhoon, Tugboat, The Shockmaster) was hospitalized on Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to his wife Sheila on Facebook.

Sheila wrote later that evening that Fred was very sick and that the infection he had was very scary. She then noted early Wednesday morning that Fred was alert and talking. The latest update came on Wednesday afternoon as Sheila wrote that Fred was still very weak and sick but is expected to be better in a few days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As we reported earlier, Ottman is one of the rumored names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class with the late John Tenta (Earthquake). The two held the WWE Tag Team Titles together as The Natural Disasters.

Listen to the Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake/ Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment/Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize!