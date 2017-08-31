Enzo Amore Rips Big Cass For Getting Hurt on RAW

Sometimes it’s best to just be quiet. Clearly this is a lesson Enzo Amore has yet to learn.

Last night Big Cass looked to have a suffered a pretty tough knee injury in his Brooklyn Street fight with former partner, Enzo Amore. The match was stopped as Big Cass writhed in pain. All signs point to Big Cass missing significant time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the the tough luck, Enzo Amore has no remorse for his fallen peer. Instead of wishing Cass the best, Amore questioned his toughness and would even go as far as insulting the big man for coming up injured:

You are never defeated when you lose yo…. you are defeated when you quit! & BIH-Cass… you’ve been defeated! #SAWFt as 💩 – 👊🏻 #NoBalls — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

1st thing I threw at u was a crutch.. 😏shoulda taken it & limped yo @$& out BK! wha happen? 🤕 Zo finally got the chair… & u wanted a seat — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

I looked down at my leg in the ring @wwenxt & saw my Jordan backwards: #FACT.. I got 9 screws a plate & rod in my leg: DIDN’T QUIT — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

After blasting Cass, Enzo then turned around and tweeted this “well wish.”

& even after all you’ve done- provin how #SAWFT u r: I HONESTLY hope u r ok 🙏🏼 @BigCassWWE I ain’t 7ft but Im 2 big of a man 2 accept that W — Enzo Amore (@real1) August 22, 2017

Man, this is bad. There’s always the chance that Cass’ injury is a work and Enzo is getting some cheap heat, here. However, this seems out of WWE‘s character to orchestrate somehting like this. Yet it does seem like Enzo’s character to speak foolishly.

Here’s a statement from WWE: “Big Cass suffered an injury to his left knee during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw, WWE.com can confirm. The injury occurred after Amore dodged a big boot by pulling down the top rope, sending Cass to the floor in the process.”

“It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.

And here’s the actual footage of the injury. Cass’ expletive laden frustrations are muted, but you’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

If this proves to be serious, then this is quite the blow to Big Cass and his new found momentum. Earlier this summer, he jettisoned his long time tag partner in hopes of making it on his own. It felt like WWE was building Cass to be one of their top heels, he just needed more repetitions in the role.