UFC’s Devin Powell Ruptures Testicle During Training Session

For UFC fans, the realism within the sport makes it superior to WWE and its fabricated violence. However, after what happened to Devin Powell, UFC fans may be ready to make a permanent switch to the “fake stuff.”

In a training session with UFC veteran Joe Lauzon, Devin Powell ruptured his testicles. The catastrophic moment occurred as the pair of fighters were working on grounded knee strikes. It doesn’t take much imagination to picture Lauzon crushing Powell’s genitals with an errant, yet powerful knee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Powell’s agony was only beginning. The 29-year old says he had to wait a day and a half before he could get his tender testes checked out by doctors. Powell’s situation was so intense it actually required scrotal surgery. Fortunately, the only news we have concerning his operation is that it was considered to be a success.

Powell chronicled his experience from his Instagram account.

“Thanks to the fine ambulatory services in Wells, ME, I am checked into the hospital and ready for surgery. Shout out to @joelauzon we’ve been practicing knees on the ground and he successfully ruptured my testicle with his sheer power. His opponent has no chance in April 🤣 … now to get the blood clot drained and the goods repaired 😭😂🚑. I waited a day and a half to be seen.. word for the wise, if you hurt yourself, go get checked out. @danawhite @seanshelby how about a NY @Ufc fight coming up… this will be quite the comeback story 😆. Share this and help me get the ball rolling on my next Fight and follow my journey… pun intended,” he wrote.

Hang in there, Devin!

Photo: Devin Powell/Instagram