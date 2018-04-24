Latest on Dean Ambrose’s Recovery Process

Depending on who you ask, Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE in a few weeks or in September. Good information has been hard to come by on his status, and that trend just got another data point.

PWInsider reports that Ambrose was sighted in Birmingham, AL, WWE’s orthopedic headquarters last, week for more physical therapy. That doesn’t leave much for deduction other than establishing that Ambrose routinely pops into rehab his triceps.

When Ambrose had surgery to fix the busted muscle, early estimation had him coming back soon after WrestleMania. Then, WWE threw us all off by declaring he’d be out past SummerSlam.

However, Seth Rollins is telling a much different story.

The Intercontinental Champion sat down with Cape Town, South Africa’s 94.5 and the topic of his injured Shield comrade came up. And according to Rollins, Ambrose will be back well before WWE’s September target date.

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that while guy gets back to normal,” he said.

According to Google, Summer officially begins on June 21st, making next month construe as late spring. If Rollins’ words hold true, Ambrose could be back by Mother’s day.

Upon learning of Ambrose’s injury this was the original timeline we all expected. However, when WWE slapped the September prognosis on his return, we were left to scratch our heads. However, for the sake of a dramatic return, WWE typically overestimates recovery time for its Superstars. That way when they come back three months early WWE can tout their return as “miraculous.”

Dean’s return promises a few untapped juicy scenarios. Before his untimely injury, it was rumored that he was set to become a villain. this likely would have hinged on him betraying Rollins and Roman Reigns which would have lead to a WrestleMania match between Seth and Dean. Obviously, that didn’t happen but that doesn’t mean the notion of Ambrose’s heel turn is dead.

When Ambrose returns whether it be in May or September we should be on high alert for him to something terrible to Rollins.

But he’ll need to heel up, first. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that WWE overestimated recovery time and Dean can come back in the next few weeks.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see.