Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon Hug It Out on SmackDown Live

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania opened up with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan in the center of the ring, looking to resolve their differences before their match at WrestleMania.

Bryan introduced McMahon, who came down to the ring and spoke about his recent bout with diverticulitis. He noted he is now cleared to compete at WrestleMania, just like his partner Bryan is now cleared. He complimented Bryan for never giving up on his dreams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan then took the opportunity to apologize for his actions the last couple months. He announced that McMahon was right about Zayn and Owens and he should have never trusted them one iota.

McMahon followed suit by saying that there was no reason to apologize and that he also had been hot-headed over the couple of months.

Bryan then noted there was only one way for former partners to get on the same page again. He suggested they “hug it out.” McMahon first just offered a handshake, but after the Nashville crowd encouraged him, the pair embraced in the ring.

They built up the fact that they are now on the same page and this means danger for Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 34 this Sunday night. Bryan asked the crowd if they are ready to see he and McMahon “beat the holy hell” out of Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania, which elicited a loud “yes” chant from the crowd that Shane and Bryan lead to close the segment.