The One Thing Chris Jericho Needs for a WWE Comeback

No wrestler in the history of WWE has managed the second half of their career better than Chris Jericho. Instead of working full-time schedules, Jericho will come back for months at a time. Upon each return, he’s always equipped with a new look and new catchphrases. To put it short, Jericho is an expert in staying fresh.

After arguably his best run yet, could Jericho make another return? Y2J addressed the question explicitly on a recent appearance on The Other Guys Podcast.

“Will I be back? Maybe, possibly. If I never wrestled again it wouldn’t bother me,” Jericho said.

For Jericho, he’s earned the right to pick his spot. But it’s not a dream match with the Undertaker that will bring him back to WWE.

“I don’t care about who is it I want to work with, for me, it’s what’s the story behind it because I’ve worked with everybody,” Jericho said. “It’s about what’s the storyline that you can put behind these things to make people really care.”

As great of a wrestler Jericho is, he’s that much better of an entertainer. With that in mind, for Jericho it’s narrative and arch that appeals to him most.

“If I can think of a good story or if a good story is presented to me, then I’m all in, and I don’t care if it’s with John Cena or if it’s with Enzo Amore, whoever,” Jericho said. “If it’s a good storyline that I can sink my teeth into that I know people will love, just like the Festival of Friendship, then I’ll come back again. If not, then it might be a little harder to attract me.”



Jericho is playing coy, and why wouldn’t he? In July, he shocked the WWE Universe by making a surprise appearance on an episode of SmackDown Live. While it proved to be a one-off, it still had fans screaming in glee.

There may not be a wrestler alive who knows how to manipulate a live audience quite like Jericho. Currently, Y2J is busy with his band, Fozzy, and podcast, Talk Is Jericho. However few would be willing to admit that Jericho is done with WWE for good. He may only have a few more matches left in him, but Y2J is a wrestling icon and a dramatic exit would be fitting for him and his character.

Until then, we can bet on him sitting at home crafting the perfect story for his final WWE send off.