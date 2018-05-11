Charlotte Flair Undergoing Surgery to Fix Ruptured Breast Implant

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair needs surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.

According to PWInsider Flair is set for surgery sometime after this week’s European tour. The 5-time WWE Champion has already been replaced by Carmella for an ACE Comic Con event in Seattle.

There are no details regarding how long the 32-year old will be out of action.

While any operation is inherently serious, a quick trip down Google explains that this procedure is fairly common. As long as it’s done within a few weeks of the incident, complications will likely be avoided.

WWE has yet to comment on Flair’s status. For now, we can at least consider her questionable for the June 17 Money in the Bank event.

Flair officially qualified for the second annual women’s MITB ladder match after pinning Peyton Royce on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown. As it stands, only Flair and RAW newcomer, Ember Moon, have punched their tickets for the briefcase bonanza.

If Flair is healthy enough to return for MITB, she can be considered a favorite to nab the suspended briefcase. Her record in pay-per-view events is nearly impeccable and WWE may not be able to resist padding her resume by adding a MITB victory to her name.

However, a bonafide star like Charlotte may not need a briefcase to justify Championship opportunities. Charlotte is already considered to be the greatest female wrestler of all time and MITB could be used better to boost a fledgling star. That was the principal WWE applied last year at least when James Ellsworth Carmella became the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank.